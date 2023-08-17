Ashton Dulin suffered torn ACL during Wednesday's practice

The Colts have lost one of their key depth pieces for the 2023 season.

Ashton Dulin suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's joint practice with the Bears, according to multiple reports.

Dulin, 26, was entering his fifth pro season after re-signing with the Colts in March. He initially joined Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Last season, Dulin appeared in 12 games with two starts. He caught 15 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown but was also a heavy special teams contributor.

The Colts have several options at receiver behind listed starters Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, and Isaiah McKenzie. But losing Dulin is still a tough blow for Indianapolis as the club looks to develop No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson in 2023.