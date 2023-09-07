Ashton Daniels will try to seize the moment vs USC on Saturday

Former Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor made his Stanford debut last week. Taylor took over for previous Stanford coach David Shaw.

The Cardinal walked away with a 37-24 victory over Hawaii last Friday in a game that was never in doubt.

Ashton Daniels, the new starter for Stanford at quarterback, was ranked as the No. 90 recruit in Georgia for the 2021 class according to 247Sports and the No. 56 quarterback overall.

Daniels completed 25-of-36 passes (69%) for 249 yards and two touchdowns against Hawaii. He silenced any talk about the quarterback battle needing to continue against backups Ari Patu and Justin Lamson.

The Cardinal finished with 406 yards of total offense versus Hawaii. Tight end Benjamin Yurosek led the way with nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Stanford was picked to finish last in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. Its new tempo offense ran 70 plays and averaged 5.8 yards per snap last week.

The Cardinal kick off their final season in the Pac-12 Conference at USC on Saturday. Last week, it was announced by the ACC that Stanford would be among a trio of additions to the conference next year.

Let’s see what Ashton Daniels and Troy Taylor can cook up against the Trojans on the road. They will need to score a lot of points to keep up with Caleb Williams and the Trojans’ offense.

Heck of a throw from Ashton Daniels to Benjamin Yurosek pic.twitter.com/oSQjgnrMZ3 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire