Ashton Bethel-Roman makes it official: He’s a Hog

When Ashton Bethel-Roman’s name wasn’t released Wednesday morning among Arkansas football’s signees, some fingernails were chewed in certain parts of the Razorbacks fan base.

Grow ’em back.

The four-star wide receiver from Texas turned down Oregon, Texas Tech, Cal and Ole Miss to stick with Arkansas, signing after lunch during early signing day Wednesday.

Bethel-Roman, who initially committed on the Fourth of July, is one of two Top-100 players Arkansas landed; the other, defensive end Charleston Collins, signed in the morning.

Arkansas should have time to let Bethel-Roman develop as the Razorbacks return their top five wide receivers from last year’s team and will be breaking in a new starting quarterback for the first time in three years after KJ Jefferson entered the transfer portal.

