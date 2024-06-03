Ashtabula Phillies fall to Cleveland Prospects Forsythe in 18U game

Jun. 3—Staff Report

The shorthanded Ashtabula Phillies 18U summer baseball team dropped three games over the weekend in a tournament at Kirtland.

On Sunday, the Phillies (3-3) fell to 3-2 to the Cleveland Prospects Forsythe team on Sunday.

The game was tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Cole Schwartz singled in the game-winning run.

Ashtabula scored first when Zion Thomas (Lakeside) doubled and J.R. Hutchison (Conneaut) singled, each scoring a run.

The Prospects Forsythe team tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning on a double by Seth Negin (Madison).

Toby Dickson (Jefferson) earned the win for Cleveland.

He gave up two runs, eight hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Riley Baldwin (Edgewood) took the loss. He went one inning, giving up one run on two hits.

Hutchison started and allowed two runs, five hits and four walks with nine strikeouts over five innings.

Thomas and Tony Hall (Edgewood) each collected two hits for the Phillies. Schwartz had two hits for the Prospects Forsythe team.

The Phillies, who were down five starters, also went against Premier Padin 17U and Diamond Kings Baseball 17U teams, losing 10-0 and 15-0, respectively.

Ashtabula is scheduled to play against the Ohio Tide at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Edgewood.