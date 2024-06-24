Ashtabula Phillies 18U summer baseball team splits

Jun. 24—Staff Report

The Ashtabula Phillies 18U summer baseball team rebounded from a loss on Saturday to win the second game at Cleveland Heights.

Sunday's game at Euclid was postponed due to inclement weather.

On Saturday, after a 10-0 loss to Dugout Sports 18U in six innings, the Phillies defeated the Outlaws Milie 17U squad 6-4. Both games were six innings.

"It was nice to see the boys bounce back in game two," Ashtabula coach Chris Sperduto said.

In the opener, Ashtabula managed just one hit. Dugout tallied runs from the third to the sixth innings, started with three in the third.

JR Hutchison (Conneaut) took the loss.

He allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

"We put a lot of hard contact ball in play," Sperduto said. "They just happened to go right to the other team, and they did a good job of making plays."

The second game saw the Phillies rally from a 4-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth to capture the win.

The Phillies tied the game in the fifth thanks to an error, and double from Alex Sperduto (Edgewood).

In the sixth, Aidan Hernandez (Edgewood) and Bryce Spurlin (Conneaut) each recorded RBI doubles.

Hernandez and Spurlin led the way with two hits apiece.

Hernandezz and Sean Lincoln (Edgewood) both smacked triples, while Hernandez, Sperduto and Spurlin each added doubles.

Tony Hall (Edgewood) and Sperduto both collected two RBIs. Zion Thomas (Lakeside) added two stolen bases.

Anthony Ciesicki (Edgewood) pitched six innings for the win. He gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

"Game two started off a little slow, but once we were able to string a couple of hits together, the boys seemed to get their confidence back," Sperduto said. "Anthony was pitching great, we just needed something positive to happen to get things going.

"Aidan, Anthony, Alex and Sean all came up with big hits and we were able to close it out."

Ashtabula is scheduled to host the Ohio Baseball Club 18U team at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Edgewood High School.