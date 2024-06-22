Ashtabula Phillies 15U team snares a pair of wins

Jun. 21—Staff Report

The Ashtabula Phillies 15U baseball team is continuing its summer season.

The Phillies (6-7) downed the Cleveland Rawlings Tigers 15U squad 7-3 and e80 Iron Pigs 6-4 in recent action.

In the win over the Tigers, Ashtabula scored in the bottom of the first inning after Rawlings tallied a run in the top of the frame.

For the Phillies, Chase Clutter (Saint John) singled and Mike Riffle (Jefferson) doubled. An error brought in Dominic Hall (Edgewoood) with another run.

Ashtabula scored a run in the second after a Riffle double.

Clutter earned the pitching win. The southpaw gave up three hits and two runs (one earned) over 4.2 innings.

Jerry Burgett (Jefferson) appeared in relief for the Phillies.

Riffle and Burgett each drove in two runs, while Tristan Westerfield (Lakeside) recorded three walks.

"The team had patience at the plate, amassing eight walks for the game," Ashtabula coach Andy Clutter said.

On Monday gainst the Iron Pigs, Ashtabula held on for the win. The Phillies had a six-run lead, before the Iron Pigs rallied, only to fall short.

Clutter collected three singles in three at-bats. In the top of the first inning, Ashtabula scored a run on three singles.

The Phillies extended their advantage with three runs in the top of the second, thanks to RBI singles from Clutter and Riffle.

Burgett started and allowed one run on no hits with three strikeouts over 2.1 innings.

Westerfield went 1.2 innings and gave up no runs.

Connor Koski (Lakeside) and Carlo Fasano (Saint John) each recorded multiple hits. The Phillies stole 11 bases in the game.

On the season, Clutter leads the way with a .500 batting average.

Riffle is batting .438, Gavin Miller (Jefferson) is at .375 and Fasano checks in at .286.

In pitching, Westerfield has notched 31 strikeouts in 25 innings.

Clutter has posted 24 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.

The Phillies are scheduled to host Dugout at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Edgewood High School.

Meanwhile, the Ashtabula 18U team returns to action this weekend, playing two games in Cleveland Heights today and one in Euclid on Sunday.