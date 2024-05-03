Ashtabula County T&F and CC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on May 26

May 3—Staff Report

The Ashtabula County Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for

May 26 at SPIRE

Academy.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6.

Advance reservations only. Tickets are $38 per person or a table of eight for $275. No tickets will be available at the door.

All reservations must be received by May 15.

They can be mailed with a check payable to Ashtabula Co. Track HOF with the number of attendees and their names to: P.O. Box 25, Jefferson, Ohio 44047,

Online reservations can be made at: Runsignup.com/TicketEvent/ACTFCCHallofFame.

For more information, contact the HOF committe at ashcohof@gmail.com, call 440-577-1512 or text 440-969-0400.

The 2024 inductees are: Noah Glavickas of Grand Valley High School; Matt McBride, Conneaut; Jim Shaughnessy, Harbor; Ally Thompson, Geneva; the 2014 4X800 relay team of Haily Van Hoy, Brittany Aveni, Dareion Marrison and Emily Deering; the 2015 Geneva 4X800 relay team of Deering, Summer Arndt, Marrison and Aveni and 2015 4X400 relay team of Deering, Marrison, Arndt and Aveni and Frank Roskovic, coach and contributor.

The Ashtabula County Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame was founded in 2014

to honor outstanding track and field and cross country

athletes, coaches,

officials and contributors.