Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter are the Ames Tribune's Athlete of the Week winners

Nevada girls wrestler Ashlyn Leslie and Nevada boys wrestler Urijah Courter were voted the Ames Tribune's female and male Athlete of the Week winners for Jan. 2-7.

Leslie won female Athlete of the Week with 46.19% of the vote. Gilbert girls basketball player Ella Henningsen took second with 23.32%.

Leslie took first at 110 pounds at the Nevada Round Robin Tournament on Jan. 4 and second at the Ogden Tournament on Saturday for the Nevada girls wrestling team.

Leslie went 3-0 during the round-robin tournament with two wins by fall and an 18-2 tech fall victory over Southeast Polk's Alyssa Tucker. Leslie was 2-1 at Ogden, picking up two pins and a loss by fall to Osage's Gable Hemann in the finals to move her season record to 31-7.

Nevada boys wrestler Urijah Courter was voted the Ames Tribune's male Athlete of the Week for Jan. 2-7.

Courter won male Athlete of the Week with 62.63% of the vote. Roland-Story boys basketball player Jonovan Wilkinson came in second with 19.75%.

Courter placed first at 106 pounds for the Nevada boys wrestling team at the Mustang Invitational in Monroe on Saturday.

Courter, ranked No. 5 at 106 in 2A, was 3-0 at the tournament to improve to 19-1 on the season. All three of his victories came by fall, with the final pin coming in 2:58 over Center Decatur's Braeden Thomas during the championship match.

