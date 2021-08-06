Ashli Babbitt family lawyer says officer killed her in 'ambush' without warning

Daniel Chaitin
Ashli Babbitt was the victim of an "ambush," says the Babbitt family attorney preparing a wrongful death lawsuit seeking more than $10 million in damages against the Capitol Police and the officer who fatally shot the woman during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The flash of violence was caught on video showing the officer off to the side holding a gun and Babbitt making her way through broken glass-paneled doors. At the center of the debate is the question of what was shouted and heard in the moments leading up to Babbitt's death. Terry Roberts, a Maryland personal injury lawyer who specializes in police misconduct cases, disagrees with the assertions by the officer's lawyer that his client issued a verbal warning before discharging his firearm.

“It’s not debatable,” Roberts told RealClearInvestigations. “There was no warning.”

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Trump supporter who served in the Air Force for over a dozen years, was shot as she tried to breach a door leading to the Speaker's Lobby as the Capitol Police evacuated members of Congress during the riot. She was transported to Washington Hospital Center, where she died from her injuries.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified despite probing questions by former President Donald Trump and others, shouted warnings leading up to the single shot, according to the officer's legal representation.

"It’s a false narrative that he issued no verbal commands or warnings,” the officer's lawyer, Mark Schamel, previously told RealClearInvestigations. "He was screaming, 'Stay back! Stay back! Don’t come in here!'"

TRUMP CLAIMS HE KNOWS WHO SHOT CAPITOL RIOTER ASHLI BABBITT

Schamel said his client's shouts could not be seen in video footage of the incident because his mouth was covered with a mask meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. He also noted the videos were taken on the other side of the doors, where the rioters were making a lot of noise, and he has witness statements to back that up.

But Roberts insists video footage his team has reviewed shows officers did not react as if they heard the shouts on their side of the doors.

“Those other officers were within earshot. If he’s yelling, they certainly aren’t showing any reaction to it,” he said. “If he was giving any kind of warning, why didn’t they react?”

Driver's license photo showing Ashli Babbitt. (Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

In video footage posted to social media, the Washington Post reports a man can be heard shouting multiple times about a man with a gun on the other side, after which someone hoisted Babbitt up so she could make her way through an opening where glass had been broken. That's when Babbitt was shot and fell back on the floor.

Dr. Francisco Diaz, chief medical examiner in Washington, D.C., determined Babbitt was killed by a “gunshot wound to the left anterior shoulder.”

The Justice Department declined to charge the officer in connection with the shooting, determining "there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution" following an investigation, according to an announcement in April.

Still, Roberts contends the officer could have easily used less-than-lethal force, such as detaining Babbitt in handcuffs. “I would call what he did an ambush,” Roberts said. “I don’t think he’s a good officer. I think he’s reckless.”

READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER BY CLICKING HERE

Schamel said his client acted within his training.

"Lethal force is appropriate if the situation puts you or others in fear of imminent bodily harm. There should be a training video on how he handled that situation. What he did was unbelievable heroism," he said, adding that the officer "stopped a potential massacre" by preventing the advance of the unruly demonstrators.

Separate from the pending $10 million lawsuit against the police, Babbitt's family sued in June in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for access to video footage of the shooting, witness statements, and documents identifying the officer who fatally shot Babbitt.

