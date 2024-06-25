🚨 Ashley Young signs contract extension with Everton

Ashley Young has penned a new deal with Everton that will keep him at Goodison Park for another year.

Despite turning 39 in July, Young has been a regular presence in the Everton side since joining last summer, playing 31 times in the Premier League in 2023/24.

And now the veteran has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of next campaign.

“It was a no-brainer for me to sign again,” Young told evertontv.

“I spoke to the manager before the end of the season. He asked me what I wanted to do, if I wanted to stay, and straight away I said yes because I loved my time here. Kevin [Thelwell] was the same.

“The size of the Club, the staff, the players and, of course, the fans, who have been excellent… I loved my time here last season. We had ups and downs but I can see how big the Club is and where the Club wants to get to.

“I want to be a part of that.”