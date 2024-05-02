Ashley Barnes out of Birmingham game
Norwich City head coach David Wagner has been speaking to the media ahead of the Canaries' final Championship match of the regular season.
Here are some of the key points:
Ashley Barnes has a calf injury and won't be available until a potential play-off final. He will definitely miss Saturday's game at Birmingham
Defenders Dimitris Giannoulis and Grant Hanley are back and can take part at St Andrew's
Wagner says Saturday is a good test ahead of the play-offs to get his players ready for competitive games. The Canaries need a point to secure their top six finish
The boss is happy that his players have to be switched on until the last kick of the regular season with plenty to play for
On City's season as a whole: "Ask me about it after Saturday, my answer will be fairer"
"Bring on Saturday, let's play the next one. The guys are super sharp" - Wagner issues a rallying cry ahead of a big game for his team
On Abu Kamara returning to the club after his loan at Portsmouth: "He gets some days off in Vegas, but he's too young to enjoy it!"