Ashley Barnes out of Birmingham game

BBC
·1 min read
David Wagner
[BBC]

Norwich City head coach David Wagner has been speaking to the media ahead of the Canaries' final Championship match of the regular season.

Here are some of the key points:

  • Ashley Barnes has a calf injury and won't be available until a potential play-off final. He will definitely miss Saturday's game at Birmingham

  • Defenders Dimitris Giannoulis and Grant Hanley are back and can take part at St Andrew's

  • Wagner says Saturday is a good test ahead of the play-offs to get his players ready for competitive games. The Canaries need a point to secure their top six finish

  • The boss is happy that his players have to be switched on until the last kick of the regular season with plenty to play for

  • On City's season as a whole: "Ask me about it after Saturday, my answer will be fairer"

  • "Bring on Saturday, let's play the next one. The guys are super sharp" - Wagner issues a rallying cry ahead of a big game for his team

  • On Abu Kamara returning to the club after his loan at Portsmouth: "He gets some days off in Vegas, but he's too young to enjoy it!"