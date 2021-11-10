Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth react to College Football Playoff rankings on Happy Hour Social Live, presented by Dr Pepper
In this week’s Pac-12 Happy Hour Social Live presented by Dr Pepper, Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth sit down to discuss Oregon being ranked No. 3 and Utah coming in at No. 24 in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season. The two also talk about the rescheduled football game between USC and Cal due to COVID-19 issues.