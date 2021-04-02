Breaking News:

Ashley Adamson catches up with Jaime Jaquez Jr. about No. 11 UCLA's run to the Final Four

Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson speaks with UCLA men's basketball's Jaime Jaquez Jr. about everything from the Bruins tendency for nail-biting wins to his March Madness mustache. No. 11 UCLA plays No. 1 Gonzaga in the Final Four of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on Saturday at 5:34 p.m. PT/ 8:34 p.m. ET on CBS.

