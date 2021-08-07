Ashleigh Johnson Hopes U.S. Water Polo Gold Will Do 1 Thing For Fans

Ashleigh Johnson takes being a role model very seriously. The goalkeeper for the U.S. women’s water polo team helped lead the squad to its third straight Olympic gold medal on Saturday, and she used the moment to inspire others.

“I represent people of color in aquatics,” she said (watch below) after she made 11 saves in the Americans’ 14-5 victory over Spain in the Tokyo Olympics final.

“I’m just so proud to represent who I represent today,” she added.

Referring to the teams’ viewers, she nailed what it means to set an example.

“I hope they see themselves where we are,” she said. “And I hope they find some hope, find some passion, find some energy from what our team just showed.”

The Princeton alum is considered perhaps the best goalkeeper in the world ― and she just proved she’s a gold-medal motivational speaker, too.

