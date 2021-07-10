Ashleigh Barty’s path to Wimbledon glory

World number one Ashleigh Barty won her first Wimbledon title with a three-set victory over Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court.

The 25-year-old ended a 41-year-old wait for an Australian women’s singles champion by emulating her mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

Here, the PA news agency charts Barty’s path to the trophy.

First round – beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-7 (1) 6-1

Barty was playing her first match since withdrawing from the French Open with a hip injury and Suarez Navarro her final one at Wimbledon before retirement after recovering from cancer. Barty lost her only set until the final but hit back strongly on an emotional occasion.

Second round – beat Anna Blinkova 6-4 6-3

Ashleigh Barty beat Anna Blinkova despite serving nine double faults (John Walton/PA)

Barty was not at her best against 22-year-old Russian Blinkova, hitting nine double faults, but was rewarded for an aggressive game plan with a straight-sets win nonetheless.

Third round – beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3 7-5

Barty equalled her previous best run at the All England Club by defeating Czech Siniakova. The Australian was broken serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set, but forged ahead again with a precision lob and this time completed the job.

Fourth round – beat Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 6-3

Ashleigh Barty celebrates her win against Barbora Krejcikova (Florian Eisele/AELTC Pool)

The 25-year-old trod new ground at Wimbledon by ending the winning run of surprise French Open champion Krejcikova. Barty trailed early on against the Czech but hit back to take the opening set and completed the job in straight sets.

Quarter-finals – beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-3

Ashleigh Barty (right) hugs Ajla Tomljanovic on Centre Court (Florian Eisele/AELTC Pool)

Barty’s fellow Australian Tomljanovic was through to the last eight at a slam for the first time and found herself swiftly dispatched on Centre Court as the top seed continued to improve.

Semi-finals – beat Angelique Kerber 6-3 7-6 (3)

BARTY MAGIC 💫@ashbarty secures her spot in the #Wimbledon final, defeating Angelique Kerber 6-3 7-6(3) She becomes the first Aussie ladies’ singles finalist at the tournament since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980 🇦🇺#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/nswa4cCARw — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) July 8, 2021

Barty knew she would have to play her best match of the tournament so far and she did so, flying out of the blocks to open up a 3-0 lead and showing all the skills that make her the best player in the world right now. She was 4-1 down in the second set but hit back impressively.

Final – beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-3

Ashleigh Barty shows her emotion after winning her first Wimbledon title (AELTC/Jed Leicester)

Barty achieved her dream of winning Wimbledon in a tense final that brought the crowd along on a rollercoaster. The Australian won the first 14 points, failed to serve out the match in the second set, and then held her nerve in the decider just when she needed it most.