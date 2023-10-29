Ashland U overcomes slow start to beat Thomas More

ASHLAND — Ashland University overcame a 10-0 deficit with 21 unanswered points and held on for a 28-20 Great Midwest Athletic Conference football victory over Thomas More on Saturday at Jack Miller Stadium.

The Eagles improved to 6-3 overall and 6-1 in the GMAC with their fifth straight win. AU trails GMAC leader Tiffin by a game.

The Saints, competing in Division II and the GMAC for the first time, are 4-5, 3-4.

“It feels good,” said junior defensive tackle Collin Strong, whose second-quarter interception helped turn the game in Ashland’s favor.

“We opened the season losing two, which kind of hurt. But credit to the guys, the captains, the coaches keeping us on track. It just feels good to stack these (wins) on top of each other.”

Ashland's Chris Julian fights to get to Thomas More QB Rae Von Vaden during football action between Thomas Moore and Ashland University at Jack Miller Stadium Saturday October 28,2023. Steve Stokes/for AshlandTimes-Gazette

While the Eagles struggled to gain any traction early (45 yards of total offense and just five yards passing in the first quarter), Thomas More scored first early in the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

Quarterback Rae’Von Vaden’s first run of the day gained 42 yards through the middle of the AU defense, and wide receiver Freddie Johnson rushed for 16 yards on the very next play to put the Saints at AU 12-yard line.

Two passes to tight end Mike Kirch covered the final distance and Thomas More had a 7-0 lead just 46 seconds into the second quarter.

A Larry Martin fumble on the first play after the Thomas More kickoff set up the Saints for their second score. But the Eagle defense kept the Saints out of the end zone, as the Saints had to settle for a 40-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead after Ashland’s first fumble turnover of the season.

Then suddenly the AU offense found some consistency, and the special teams and defense also contributed in big ways as the Eagles stormed to a 21-10 halftime lead.

After the five-yard first quarter, AU quarterback Trevor Bycznski completed four passes for 60 yards and Ashland’s first score, an 18-yard connection to receiver Jake McLoughlin.

A blocked field goal attempt by defensive lineman Michael Shimek on Thomas More’s next possession gave the Eagles the ball back and Bycznski wasted little time getting AU to the end zone again.

The big play was a 51-yard scoring strike down the middle of the field to wide receiver Tony Pannunzio for a 14-10 Ashland lead.

“The possession before we ran an out route and we got a first down,” Pannunzio said. “The second time they changed it and that middle was really open. I saw the ball, I caught it and tried to get extra yards after the catch.”

But the Eagles weren’t done there.

Strong snared his first collegiate interception on Thomas More’s first play after the AU touchdown, giving the Eagles the ball at the Saints’ 18-yard line.

Bycznski’s third TD pass of the day went for three yards to redshirt freshman tight end Brock Henne and in the span of seven minutes the Eagles turned that 10-0 deficit into a 21-10 advantage at the half.

“It’s kind of funny,” Strong said. “We have three years running now a tradition of a defensive interior guy gets a pick. Curtis Roupe two years ago and Nick Cone last year, so it’s kind of fun to carry that on.

“I got through on a quick screen read. I saw the ball coming and it was kind of one of those slow-motion moments. Put the hands up and there it was.”

After the ugly first quarter, Bycznski finished the first half 11-of-18 for 129 yards and three scores. He would end the day 18-for-29 for 201 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to four different receivers, improving his season total to 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

His fourth scoring toss of the day went to Jent Joseph for 19 yards to build AU’s lead to 28-13 early in the fourth quarter.

“The second quarter we got together offensively and put some stuff together,” Bycznski said. “We got a better understanding of what they were going to do on a play-to-play basis.

“With it being a team that we hadn’t played before we didn’t have film on certain formations. Once we figured out what they were doing we got the right play calls in.”

Thomas More opened the third quarter with its second field goal of the game to trim Ashland’s edge to 21-13. But the Eagles got another blocked kick in the third quarter as Collin Remenowsky smothered a Thomas More punt.

That was the ninth blocked kick by seven different players on the season for the AU special teams.

“Changing the game, that’s our motto for the year,” said Pannunzio, who has been a big contributor on special teams. “If we spark something on the special teams it really gets the momentum going for the offense or defense, whoever comes in next. That one play can make or break a game.

“So many guys are motivated to get in on that one possession and make something happen. We try to harp on each other, really step up.”

Thomas More did get within one score again when the Saints took advantage of a roughing the kicker call to keep a scoring drive alive. Vaden’s second TD pass of the game went to Johnson from 14 yards out to make it a 28-20 game with 8:57 left.

The Saints then got the ball back one more time but the AU defense forced a punt with just 2:01 left in the game and the Eagle offense used six plays and a pair of first downs to run out the clock.

“The kids played physical and hung together,” AU coach Doug Geiser said. “I really challenged the older guys to have the team stick together, hold the team together, keep working, keep fighting, believe in the process. Now it’s six out of seven (wins) including five straight.

“I challenged them before the game today to lead from the front and we had a lot of guys doing that.”

The Eagles next will finish out the home portion of the schedule with Senior Day and a 1 p.m. game Saturday, Nov. 4 against Findlay (7-2, 6-1).

