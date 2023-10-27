Ashland U football gets first look at GMAC newcomer Thomas More

The Ashland University football team will get its first-ever look at Thomas More when the Saints visit for a game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jack Miller Stadium.

After years of competing in Division III and then the last four years as an NAIA school, the university located in northern Kentucky is in its first year as a Division II school and first year as a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

With a fourth consecutive victory last Saturday, the Eagles come into the game 5-3 overall and 5-1 in the GMAC, one game behind undefeated Tiffin in the GMAC standings.

Thomas More has been the very picture of a .500 team so far this season. The Saints are 4-4 overall, 3-3 in the conference, 2-2 at home and 2-2 away.

Eagles QB Trevor Bycznski hands off to Larry Martin during football action between Ferris State and Ashland University at Jack Miller Stadium Saturday September 9,2023 . Steve Stokes/for AshlandTimes-Gazette

“There’s a lot more research,” AU coach Doug Geiser said about playing a new team on the schedule. “With this group of (Thomas More) coaches there’s not a lot of interaction like we’ve had in the past.

“We’re trying to get an idea of their bios in the media guide and finding out where they’ve been and what they’ve done. You combine that with what you’ve seen on tape to give you a snapshot of what you expect to see on Saturday.”

The Saints followed up an opening-game loss to Davenport with three consecutive wins against University of Virginia-Wise, Ohio Dominican and Walsh.

Thomas More then lost to Tiffin and defeated Kentucky Wesleyan.

The last two weeks have seen the Saints lose 38-10 to Findlay and 35-33 to Hillsdale in GMAC play.

Hillsdale broke a 21-21 halftime tie with two third-quarter touchdowns to take a 35-21 lead, but the Saints rallied with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. A failed two-point conversion in the final seconds cost a chance to go to extra time.

“I tend to look at more of the common opponents we know,” Geiser said. “They beat ODU and ODU has been a stellar program the last number of years. They should have probably gone to overtime against Hillsdale this past week.

“From what we’ve seen, they’re physical. That’s kind of what they base everything behind. They have competed with everyone on their schedule and made it a game. It’s definitely someone we’re not overlooking. In fact, coming in at 4-4 we expect a pretty good battle.”

The Thomas More offense is led by redshirt sophomore running back Jaden Hall, who has 116 carries for 474 yards with five touchdowns, and redshirt junior quarterback Rae’Von Vaden, who has 101 carries for 398 and six touchdowns.

As a passer, Vaden has 97 completions in 180 attempts for 1,022 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

Against Hillsdale, Vaden finished with 240 yards in the air and two touchdowns and 85 yards on the ground and two more scores. Hall recorded 45 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Vaden’s top target has been junior Freddie Johnson, who has 30 catches for 233 yards. Tight end Mike Kirch has 22 receptions for 233 yards.

Freshman Evan Brown has been a big- play guy with 14 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He had eight catches for 115 yards and a score against Hillsdale.

“They’ve got a really good tailback but their quarterback is their second leading rusher,” Geiser said. “They’ve got a really good receiver who has a lot more catches than everybody else.

“It’s kind of a three-pronged attack — a triplets situation — but it’s all spearheaded by the mobility of that quarterback.”

The Eagles bring a lot of momentum into the game with the four-game winning streak that has been fueled by a running game rounding into top form, tough defense and good special teams play.

Ashland ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns last Saturday against Lake Erie, with senior tailback Larry Martin rushing for 110 yards and two scores on just 12 carries. Senior Geo Washington added 89 yards and a score on 16 carries.

That was on top of a 277-yard rushing effort the week before in a win at Northwood when Martin ran for 142 yards.

The Eagles have had at least 182 rushing yards in three of the last five outings and Martin now has 113 carries for 689 yards and nine touchdowns. Washington has contributed 104 carries for 327 yards.

“The offensive line continues to gel with the running backs, they’re in sync with their timing,” Geiser said. “The other thing, too, is the tight ends and fullbacks have started to gain some traction. We’re using some formations that allow them to be in the spotlight at the point of attack.”

In the win over Lake Erie, the AU defense made the Storm one-dimensional, allowing just 71 rushing yards.

Linebacker Jackson Meyers leads the defense with 58 total tackles, including 11 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also has an interception and seven quarterback hurries.

Defensive end Chris Julian has six sacks and seven tackles for loss.

As a team, the Eagle defense has recorded 61 tackles for loss, 25 sacks and 25 QB hurries.

“We’ve got some really good players on that (defensive) front, but also in the linebacker position and a couple DBs that like to blitz as well,” Geiser said about the pressure the Eagles have been able to put on opposing quarterbacks.

“It’s a combination of guys winning their one-on-one battles and also (defensive coordinator Tim) Rose putting them schematically in a good situation.”

While Saturday’s game against Thomas More will be the first meeting, it’s the second of three straight home games at Jack Miller Stadium for the Eagles who will try to run their win streak to five in a row.

“We always like to play in front of our home crowd,” Geiser said. “(Against a new opponent) you make your best determination and then get ready to adjust on Saturday if they present some dilemmas that you weren’t expecting.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: College Football: Ashland meets Thomas More for first time