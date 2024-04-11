Ashland County Softball/Baseball Scoreboard, April 10: Mapleton girls sweep New London

A quick recap of all the baseball and softball action throughout Ashland County on Wednesday, April 10.

Softball

Mapleton 3 New London 2

After defeating New London on the road 15-9 on Tuesday, Mapleton returned home and completed a two-game sweep of New London (5-2) 3-2 at home on Wednesday to stay undefeated (7-0) on the season. Emilee Dennison pitched the entire seven innings (4 strikeouts, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk) for the Mounties to earn the win, including driving in two runs.

The Mounties remain the only undefeated softball team in Ashland County.

Hillsdale 10 Dalton 0

Hillsdale moved to 6-1 on the season after shutting out Dalton 10-0. Shortstop Mollie Goon drove in five runs (one homerun), while Jordyn (one homerun) and Kennedy Fickes each had two RBIs. With the win, the Falcons are now 4-0 in Wayne County Conference play.

Crestview 15 South Central 3

Crestview (7-2) defeated South Central big on the road 15-3 to complete a two-game sweep of the Trojans. Five Cougars players recorded multiple RBI games, including Sophie Durbin, who went 3 for 3, had two doubles, three runs, three stolen bases and two RBIs. Kalee Hamman was the winning pitcher and tossed a complete game.

Keystone 11 Black River 7

Black River fell to 2-3 on the season after losing to Keystone 11-7. Jordan Bradford, Lilly Stief and Mia Rosales each had two RBIs.

New Philadelphia 7 Ashland 3

Ashland loss on the road to Ohio Cardinal Conference opponent New Philadelphia 7-3. The Arrows are now 2-2 on the year. Elly Markel and Isla McFrederick each had one RBI.

Baseball

Hillsdale 9 Dalton 4

Hillsdale (7-1) beat Dalton 9-4 at home behind three RBIs from Jack Fickes and two RBIs from Aiden Hoffman. The Falcons are now 5-0 in WCAL play.

South Central 2 Crestview 0

South Central recorded a 8-5 win over Crestview on Tuesday and came back on Wednesday and did the same again, beating the Cougars 2-0. Eric Sanders threw a complete game against the Cougars. The Trojans are now 4-1 on the season, as Crestview sits at 2-3.

Mapleton 10 New London 0

Mapleton's Cole Vermilya (3 hits, 1 run, 1 RBI), Keeton Ables (3 RBIs, 2 hits, 1 run) and Ajay Workman (3 RBIs, 1 run) led the way in the Mounties (3-2) 10-0 win over New London.

Buckeye 11 Black River 1

Buckeye were too much for Black River (2-2) at home, as the Pirates loss 11-1 to the Bucks.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland County Scoreboard: Mapleton girls stay undefeated