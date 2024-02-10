Ashland boys mount comeback to claim OCC win over Mount Vernon

ASHLAND − Picking up their defensive intensity was just what the Ashland High School boys basketball team needed Friday night in Arrow Arena.

Ashland held Mount Vernon to just 19 points in the second half and also began knocking down 3s to earn a 68-60 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over the Yellow Jackets.

Mount Vernon (7-6 OCC, 9-10 overall) held a 41-33 lead at the half with Andrew Burke supplying 17 points, including hitting a handful of triples.

But Ashland (6-7 OCC, 9-11 overall) held him to just five free throws in the second half to give him a game high of 22.

The Arrows holding the Yellow Jackets to just seven points in the third quarter while scoring 11 to cut the Mount Vernon lead to 48-44 after three periods seemed to inspire the Ashland players.

Paxon Ediger, who had 13 points for Ashland, talked about the second half comeback.

“It started defensively for us in the second half, we held them to 19 points, we just brought it on defense in the second half and that’s pretty much what got us the win,” offered Ediger. “Coach has told us all year because we struggled on offense earlier in the season but once our offense started coming to us he said we just have to buy in on the defense and we’ll win games.”

It was the Ashland defense which helped the offense to get going, especially in the final quarter where Reed Emmons (6 points) came off the bench to nail a pair of shots from beyond the arc, both from the corner.

He wasn’t alone as Gabe Baith (14 points) and Tyler Sauder (10 points) each contributed triples in the period, Max Swaisgood (10 points) had a pair of treys in the game and Nathan Bernhard (13 points), led all players off the glass with nine rebounds.

“I struggled a little bit early but I hit that one shot in the corner and I kind of had the same shot again and I was able to make both of them,” noted Emmons. “Coach always says when we play good defense the shots are going to fall, and I feel like that’s exactly what we did, we played some defense and everybody started hitting shots. It kind of got contagious.”

“We had two nice cross-court passes to Reed for 3s and they were big,” Ediger pointed out. “They were big and they gave us momentum.”

Both teams shot well from the floor as Mount Vernon made 19 of 40 shots for 47%, with Ashland meshing 26 of 46 attempts for a blistering 57%.

Emmons, Baith and then Sauder’s 3-pointer with 4:32 left in the game gave Ashland a 55-51 advantage.

Ashland took care of the ball well with just eight turnovers to 13 for Mount Vernon, with Ediger pocketing a pair of steals..

A basket by Isaiah Columber (11 points, 5 rebounds) 3:26 left pulled Mount Vernon to within 57-53 but Emmons’ second triple extended the margin to 60-53.

Ahead 64-60 with 1:20 remaining to play, Ashland boosted the final to 68-60 on a pair of free throws by Ediger and a Sauder layup.

The Ashland win avenges a 56-49 loss at Mount Vernon on Jan.5.

“This was a big win, we have our tournament draw on Sunday,” Emmons said. “Hopefully that will give us a little bit of a better spot in the playoffs.”

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland boys finish strong in win over Mount Vernon