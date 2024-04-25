Asheville School's Justin Rowe commits to Virginia football over Wake Forest, South Carolina

Asheville School linebacker Justin Rowe, a three-star prospect in the Class of 2025, committed to Virginia football over Wake Forest and South Carolina on Thursday.

He committed to the Cavaliers after unofficially visiting the program on March 19.

"I want to thank everyone who has helped me along this journey," Rowe wrote in an Instagram post. "It has not been the easiest, but you stayed by my side. Ottawa ca will forever be my home. With that being said, I am Committed to the University of Virginia! Go Hoos! All glory to God."

Ahead of his sophomore season, Rowe moved to the United States and enrolled at Asheville School. That year was the first time he ever played defense.

Rowe is the No. 22 prospect in North Carolina and the No. 89 linebacker prospect in the country, according to 247Sports.

The junior has been a key reason the Blues have won back-to-back NCISAA Division II state championships. Last season, he recorded 31 tackles, five of them for a loss and two interceptions. In 2022, he had 24 total tackles, with one of them for a loss. On offense, he added 28 catches for 455 and five touchdowns.

The Blues begin their season at Hayesville on Aug. 23.

Zachary Huber is a high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times and Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Virginia football lands Justin Rowe over Wake Forest, South Carolina