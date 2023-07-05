Asheville School football's Justin Rowe, despite inexperience, earns Michigan, UNC offers

Asheville School coach Shawn Bryson called Justin Rowe into his office on Jan. 24. He informed the three-star safety that he had received his first Division I scholarship offer, from Missouri.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior couldn’t believe it.

“I was just in my head like I didn’t receive the offer,” Rowe said. “I thought it was just something he said to everybody.”

Rowe then went to the dining hall for lunch, and his teammates began congratulating him. That’s when he realized that he actually received a scholarship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Ottawa, Ontario, native has picked up 15 more scholarship offers since then, including from Power Five schools Michigan, NC State, UNC, Duke and Virginia Tech.

Becoming a football player in a hockey-crazed nation

Rowe is still relatively new to football. He started playing when he was 13.

Advertisement

He said he played football most of the time during recess in elementary school. A friend suggested that he play tackle football.

Rowe went home to his parents to ask for their permission. His mother was hesitant.

“She really didn’t like the aggressiveness of the sport,” Rowe said. “But eventually she let me go ahead with it. And ever since then, I really fell in love with the sport.”

Rowe said loves the diversity of the game.

“People of all different shapes and sizes have a role on the team,” Rowe said. “And I must say out of all the sports I played, it brings out the most friendships and camaraderie.”

Advertisement

Moving to Western North Carolina

Rowe said he moved to the U.S. to play football and to get a good education. He looked at several schools then chose Asheville School because of its academic reputation, the international presence on campus and already knowing Bryson.

Last season was Rowe’s first with the Blues. He recorded 24 total tackles, one of them coming for a loss, and was an integral part of Asheville School winning its first NCISAA Division II state championship.

His goal for his junior season is to develop better instincts. Last year was his first playing defense.

“I feel like it was a big learning experience,” Rowe said. “So coming into this upcoming season, I know I’m gonna be more confident and smarter on the field with certain decisions.”

Advertisement

TOP LINEMEN TO WATCH: Top Western North Carolina area high school football linemen to watch in 2023 season

SEC, ACC and Big Ten schools take notice

Rowe said colleges have been recruiting him to play as a nickel back, a hybrid between a safety and a linebacker.

He said the Michigan offer really surprised him because of the program's elite status. The Wolverines have more games than any other Division I team and have finished No. 3 in the USATODAY AFCA Coaches Poll the past two seasons.

“If Michigan can see something in me, I must be doing something right,” Rowe said.

This summer, he has visited Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. He also wants to visit Michigan, Northwestern and Wake Forest.

Advertisement

However, Rowe is in no hurry to make a commitment. He plans to wait until after his junior year.

“I just want to continue to talk to my family, talk to coaches," he said. "Once coaches are allowed to talk to me after Sept. 1, I’ll be able to see which coaches are the most interested.”

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville School football safety Justin Rowe gets Michigan, UNC offers