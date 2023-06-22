Asheville High linebacker Noah Shaw commits to Rutgers over East Carolina and Duke

Asheville High three-star linebacker Noah Shaw announced his commitment to Rutgers over East Carolina, Duke and others on Thursday via his Twitter account.

Shaw was one of WNC's best linebackers last season. He racked up 115 tackles, 82 of which were solo and three tackles for a loss to go along with three sacks, six quarterback hurries, two interceptions, 15 pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

He also played some offense for the Cougars. He caught 10 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Shaw won't be the only college football player in the family, either. His father Randy Shaw played cornerback at Western Carolina from 1998 to 2001.

247Sports ranks the 6-foot-1, 195-pound linebacker as a three-star athlete. He's listed as the 119th-best athlete in the country and the 37th-best player in North Carolina.

He is the fourth highest-ranked recruit in WNC behind a trio of Christ School players in Alabama commit Cayden Jones, UNC commit Khalil Conley and Wake Forest commit Joshua Harrison.

