Asher Grodman talks ‘Ghosts,’ Webby Award noms for Jaguars schedule release video on CBS Mornings

Jacksonville Jaguars superfan and ‘Ghosts’ actor Asher Grodman stopped by CBS Mornings on to talk about his favorite team and his show’s new season.

The Jaguars’ 2023 schedule release video that Grodman wrote and directed for the team, based on the premise of “the NFL is scripted,” is nominated for three Webby Awards, in the Short Form, Scripted, and Sports categories.

If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t seen the video yet, you can watch it below:

The video is also an “honoree” in the Comedy category. You can click here to vote for the video.

Grodman also talked about what’s new for his character (who, coincidentally, is named Trevor) on “Ghosts” this season, as the audience gets to meet Trevor’s younger brother.

“If you grew up playing football video games with your siblings, this is the episode for you,” he said. “Everything is always fair in love and war, especially around Madden.

You can watch the full video with Grodman on CBS Mornings below:

.@AsherGrodman isn’t just a star of #GhostsCBS — he is also nominated for a Webby for his video with @Jaguars.



He spoke to CBS Mornings about working with the NFL players and how writers of the hit @CBS show are “constantly reinventing” it. pic.twitter.com/sOXQnxeYO4 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 3, 2024

