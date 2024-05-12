Asher Cox's lone year at Tiftarea pays off with chance to play in college

May 11—CHULA — Asher Cox played but a single year of baseball at Tiftarea Academy, but the senior made a big impact for the Panthers.

Cox signed Monday, May 6, with Thomas University. In his lone season with the Panthers, he mashed the team's only three homers of the season and drove in a team-high 24 runs, while hitting .272 and holding down third base.

With his help, the Panthers finished in the GIAA's elite eight for Class AAA.

Tiftarea head coach Chance Benson said that impact was both on the team and on Benson himself. "He has shown his work ethic every day since he arrived," said Benson, "whether it was on the field or in the (batting) cage, in the weight room or just asking questions, he spent every day trying to get better at what he does."

He thanked Cox for transferring to Chula and was honored to have been his coach in 2024.

Benson said he had even more of an understanding with Cox. He, too, transferred to Tiftarea in the middle of his high school playing days. Benson thinks Cox overcame any obstacles with his work ethic and personality.

Those traits, said Benson, are why Cox will excel in college. "I'm excited to see all the great things you will do in your future," said Benson, "and I know you will do great things."

Cox thanked his parents for their sacrifices. "I couldn't do it without y'all," he said. He was equally thankful for the warm reception he received at Tiftarea from his teammates and friends.