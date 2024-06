Defender Lee Ashcroft has pitched up at Partick Thistle after ending his four-year Dundee stay.

The 30-year-old, who ended last season on loan at Raith Rovers, has signed a contract until 2026 with second-tier Thistle.

Jags manager Kris Doolan said: "Lee is a player I’ve admired for a long time. He’s dominant in the air, committed in his tackling and brings plenty of experience."