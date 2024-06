Lee Ashcroft will leave Dundee after four years at Dens Park after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old made 110 appearances for Dundee following his arrival from Dunfermline back in 2020, netting 13 goals in that time.

Ashcroft was a regular member of the side that secured promotion back to the top flight in the 2022-23 season.

He also picked up two player of the year awards during his time in Dundee.