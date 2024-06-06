Ashby holds Phillies' league-best offense to two runs in return to MLB

Jun. 5—Former Crowder College pitcher Aaron Ashby received yet another call-up to the major leagues by the Milwaukee Brewers and was thrown out there to face one of the best offenses in the MLB in the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Ashby entered the fifth inning having held the Phillies to just one hit. He allowed a second hit that inning and it was the only production he gave up all game as it was a two-run homer hit by Nick Castellanos.

That home run was enough as Philadelphia went on to defeat the Brewers 2-0. The Phillies led the league with 318 runs scored coming into Wednesday. Second-most was 306 runs.

Ashby had walked three batters and surrendered one hit through four innings. Kyle Schwarber led the game off with a single and there wasn't another hit until Castellanos' home run.

The fifth inning began with the left-handed pitcher giving a free pass to Garrett Stubbs and Cristian Pache. He then got Schwarber to ground into a double play and was one out away from finishing the fifth with a zero still up on the scoreboard.

Ashby's first pitch to Castellanos was a curveball that the powerful right-handed batter watched go by. Next was a changeup in the lower part of the zone and the Phillies' right fielder must have been waiting for it as he sent it over the wall in left-center field.

Ashby was hard to hit on Wednesday but also struggled to stay in the zone. He threw 49 strikes out of a total of 91 pitches — just barely more than 50%. He walked five batters and struck out three while allowing just two hits and two earned runs.

This was his first start since April 8 of this year against the Cincinnati Reds. He was called up due to an injury to rookie Robert Gasser. Gasser, another lefty, had been good prior to being sent to the injured list. He sports a 2.57 earned run average on the year and a 2-0 record. Gasser had five starts on the season and 28 innings pitched.

Ashby's career ERA is now 4.57 after the outing in Philadelphia. He lowered it from a 4.61. He's pitched in 147 2/3 innings in his career with most of those coming in 2022 (107 1/3) when he started 19 games for the Brew Crew.

Ashby did not appear in an MLB game for Milwaukee in 2023. He has been with Milwaukee since being drafted in the 4th round in 2018. His MLB debut came in 2021.