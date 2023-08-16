Ashbrook football has high hopes for 2023. This NC State recruit is one reason why

From the day he was hired, coach Darius James’ primary mission has been to change a long-standing perception of Ashbrook football.

“We’ve received a lot of slack from people,” he said. “They call them thugs, hoodlums, all types of stuff. They don’t realize these are the same kids doing food drives every Thursday or community blood drives. Previously, we let people say what they felt; but now we’re going to talk.”

Football fans had no choice but to take notice of Ashbrook this offseason, its doors regularly swinging open for college football coaches of programs big and small. Before leaving, however, the visitors came away impressed with the talent walking its halls, with a particular player standing out from among the rest.

Following a whirlwind recruiting process, Green Wave offensive lineman Trent Mitchell announced earlier this summer he had selected NC State as his college of choice. The 6-5, 275-pound talent chose the Wolfpack from a group of offers including Appalachian State, Central Michigan, East Carolina, Maryland, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

“Really I just wanted to go somewhere that felt like home,” Mitchell said. “I really wanted to stay in-state so all my family would be able to come to games, as well as teammates who I’ve played with in the past.”

James added: “It was a battle between Maryland and NC State. (NC State offensive line coach Garrett Tujague) turned it on, built a relationship and (Mitchell) fell in love with the culture and what coach Dave Doeren is building. It’s funny though, we’re still getting calls about him; but he’s locked in with the Wolfpack.”

A massive presence in Ashbrook’s offensive huddle, he helped Green Wave backs rush for more than 2,000 yards last fall. James expects more this season, validating the work put in by Mitchell and his fellow offensive linemen this offseason.

“Anyone that’s saw him last year remembers (Mitchell) was 6-5, 305 pounds,” James said. “This offseason, he invested in getting in better shape, and as a result he’s lost 30 pounds. He’s moving faster and stronger, with his fundamentals and techniques better. He’s just an overall better player.”

James has particularly encouraged Ashbrook defensive players to follow Mitchell’s lead, believing iron sharpens iron. “I tell our defensive line guys that they are facing (a NC State recruit) everyday in practice. It can only make everyone better. For him to be a good leader, bring other guys along for the ride, it’s huge for us as a program,” the Green Wave coach said.

Mitchell's brief list of goals include a winning season, which would be Ashbrook’s first since the spring 2021 campaign abbreviated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More importantly, he hopes to continue the work started by his coach several years ago.

“I’m excited (to compete against Big South 3A’s top talents). I love to compete. Bring it on,” he said. “(At Ashbrook) we’re changing the environment. It’s coming together. Big things are going on.”

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: NC State recruit Trent Mitchell offers Ashbrook hope