'Should be ashamed': Fans react to Tennessee basketball's NCAA tournament seeding

The Tennessee Vols basketball team is a No. 3 seed heading into the NCAA Tournament. They will face Longwood in the first round.

After winning the SEC Tournament earlier Sunday, fans were convinced Tennessee would receive a higher seed.

"I don't see them as a three," ESPN analyst Jay Biles said when prompted on ESPN's Bracketology show. Bilas went on to say he thought the Vols would at least be a No. 2 seed.

While Joe Lunardi said, "I absolutely knew it would shake out this way." Lunardi spoke after the SEC championship game, doubling down that he didn't think the win would move Tennessee up in the tournament.

In a photo shown on Bracketology, Dick Vitale called it a 'questionable seeding.' He also tweeted about Tennessee.

Come on how in the world is @Vol_Hoops a 3 seed? they deserve & earned a spot on the 2nd line having won 12 of 13 in the toughest conf. @SEC — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 13, 2022

Here's how college basketball Twitter reacted:

"Committee should be ashamed for not looking at data," Clay Travis said in a tweet.

Total bullshit that Tennessee got a three seed. Complete and total bullshit. Committee should be ashamed for not looking at data. Embarrassing. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 13, 2022

While other fans just didn't understand the math.

It’s like they made the bracket before the SEC Tourney and didn’t bother updating it. #Vols — Rob Bettis (@robbettis) March 13, 2022

Tennessee beats Kentucky twice in the last month. But Wildcats are 2, and #Vols are 3.... This math ain't mathing. pic.twitter.com/jN9IFSTWyN — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) March 13, 2022

We are 2-1 against Kentucky on the year, had a harder schedule, and finished with basically the same record. And we’re ahead of them in SEC tourney seeding. Yet they are a 2 seed and we are a 3? I don’t think I’ve seen anything worse than that. WOW #NCAATournament #Vols #GoVols — Brett (@btcfive) March 13, 2022

Can the selection committee disrespect the Tennessee Vols more? A 3 seed while 2 sec teams (that UT went 3-1 against) get 2 seeds. @Vol_Hoops dont let them disrespect y’all like that 🍊🍊🍊🍊 — Brian Miller (@MillerTyme20) March 13, 2022

Vols being a projected 3 seed as the number 9 team in the country going into second best conference tourney, winning it, still being a 3 seed afterward is a joke #govols #rockytop — Todd Johnson (@yodatodd) March 13, 2022

I’m not sure I understand how Kentucky is a #2 seed and Tennessee is a #3 seed, when Tennessee beat Kentucky twice this season, along with Auburn and Arizona - and NO bad losses. Oh well, let them show their worth on the court. #Vols — George Phillips (@Oilpressureblog) March 13, 2022

