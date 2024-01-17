'They should be ashamed': Analyst rips Indiana basketball, trailing Purdue big at halftime
Not sure what Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say to his team at halftime, but Peacock college basketball analyst Jordan Cornette had a scorching assessment of the Hoosiers' play.
"I grew up watching Indiana basketball. Indiana basketball is one of the standards, it's a brand name," Cornette said. "This is unacceptable... They should be ashamed of what's going on... You can't allow that on your home floor. Not in a rivalry."
IU trailed No. 2 Purdue 51-29 at halftime as Zach Edey had his way against mostly single coverage (18 points, 10 rebounds) and four IU players picked up two fouls each.
🔥 from Jordan Cornette on Peacock #iubb:
"I grew up watching Indiana basketball. Indiana basketball is one of the standards, it's a brand name. This is unacceptable... They should be ashamed of what's going on... You can't allow that on your home floor. Not in a rivalry."
— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) January 17, 2024
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Purdue: Analyst calls Hoosiers 'unacceptable'