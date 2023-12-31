Ash and Yogi preview Allstate Sugar Bowl from Bourbon St. in New Orleans
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth preview the Allstate Sugar Bowl from Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Dec. 31, 2023.
The Bucs could've clinched the NFC South with a win. The Saints had other ideas and remain in the playoff hunt.
For so many across college athletics, the Longhorns and Huskies were two of the key cogs that triggered the latest catastrophic realignment wave.
Lamar Jackson had more touchdown passes than incompletions, and Baltimore put together its second straight dominant win against one of the NFL's best teams.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.
The Eagles flipped the field on the Cardinals with a full-length pick 6 to increase their lead.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
The AFC path to the Super Bowl could be determined in Baltimore on Sunday.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
Sarkisian has changed a lot from his days at Washington. But there's no questioning the impact the coach and the school left on each another.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
The Buckeyes were shorthanded and looked like it.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
In a Sugar Bowl loaded with weapons, it'll be the big boys that'll decide the outcome.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The cannon-armed Flacco hasn't been perfect, but the Browns don't need perfect, especially with their defense.