Aseptic Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Major players in the aseptic packaging market are Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Amcor Limited, Tetra Laval International S. A, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd. , Tetra Pak International SA, Sig Combibloc AG, SIG Combiboc Obeikan, ELOPAK Group, Sealed Air Corporation, DS Smith Plc, and UFlex Limited.

The global aseptic packaging market is expected to grow from $51.46 billion in 2020 to $58.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.08%. The growth is mainly due to the increased demand for aseptic packaging from end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverages. The market is expected to reach $83.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.52%.



The aseptic packaging market consists of sales of aseptic packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that involves separately sterilizing both, the package and the product before filling, to produce shelf-stable products that do not need refrigeration.This decreases the probability of contamination and makes the product contents safer.



The products are placed into the container or packaging cover in a sterile environment. This method uses extremely high temperatures to maintain the freshness of the contents while ensuring it is not contaminated with microorganisms.



The main types of aseptic packaging are cartons, bags and pouches, bottles and cans, ampoules, and others.Carton is a light box where products are stored, bags and pouches are used to carry different items in one pocket, bottles and cans are the containers used to store liquid items, and an ampoule is a sealed vial made of glass or plastic which contains a sterile medicinal solution or a powder.



The aseptic packaging protects against bacteria, light and vapor and helps increase the shelf-life of the product.Aseptic bags and pouches are made using by polyethylene particles and offer low-temperature resistant performance, good chemical stability and electrical insulation properties.



Aseptic bottles and cans are rendered ultra-high temperature (UHT) treatment for improving hygiene and shelf-life and are used widely in the dairy and beverages industries.Aseptic ampoules are small glass vessels sterilized to prevent against pathogens and are used in pharmaceuticals and chemicals industry.



The materials used in aseptic packaging are plastic, paper, and paperboard, metal, glass, and wood. This aseptic packaging is used by food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and other industries.



Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the aseptic packaging market in 2020.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Companies in the aseptic packaging market are focusing on the development of single-use passive for ensuring maximum safety and reducing wastage.Single-use passive refers to transferring the contained and sterile contents between manufacturing process steps and facilities.



It also creates an agile manufacturing environment and lowers the toxicity when mixing to make a final product, thus saving time and cost associated with cleaning, maintenance and validation.For instance, in April 2019, Charge point technologies that provide contained and sterile transfer solutions launched of the single-use passive and ChargeBag PE-S with new HiPure ULP7 PE film.



The charge bag and single-use passive together form a high-performance, one-time-use package for the sterile and closed transfer of pharmaceutical powders between various manufacturing facilities.



In June 2019, Amcor, a Switzerland-based packaging company that offers packaging products for food, beverages, and healthcare announced the acquisition of Bemis Company, Inc. for a deal amount of $6.8 billion. Through the acquisition of Bemis Company, Inc. Amcor expands its business operations that help in strengthening the value proposition of Amcor and generate significant value for shareholders. Bemis Company, Inc. is an USA-based company that manufactures flexible packaging products and pressure-sensitive materials that includes aseptic packaging.



The increase in demand for convenience food products with a longer shelf life and safe hygiene packaging is expected to drive the growth of the aseptic packaging market in the forecast period. .For instance, the global processed snacks market is expected to increase from $96.9 billion in 2020 to $142.0 billion by 2025. Therefore, the growing demand for convenience and processed food drives the growth of the aseptic packaging market.



The countries covered in the aseptic packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



