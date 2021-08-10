ASEAN Water Purifier Market, By Mode, By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount & Others, By Technology, By Sales Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ASEAN Water Purifier Market, By Mode (POU and POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount & Others (Tankless, Smart Purifiers etc. ), By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media, & Others), By Sales Channel (Distributor, Direct, Retail, Plumber / Contractor and Online), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026.

ASEAN water purifier market was valued USD1593.10 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.15% during the forecast period. Rapid economic growth, rising urbanization, favorable government regulations for safe and potable water and growing industrial developments are expected to drive the growth of water purifiers in the ASEAN region. Furthermore, increasing awareness about health and wellness, rising number of waterborne diseases and high demand for portable water purifiers are anticipated to fuel the water purifiers market in the ASEAN region. A water purifier is a device which is used for removing unwanted chemicals and biological contaminants from water obtained from water bodies such as rivers, lakes, etc. to produce pure drinking water, which is fit for human consumption or for industrial use.



Due to the onset of COVID-19, disruptions in business cycles are bound to impact the supply chain of the ASEAN water purifier market.Most of the countries including Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia have undergone complete or partial lockdown in the second quarter of 2020, which resulted in disruption of trade activities, causing severe supply chain hindrance.



Moreover, several advisories restricted travel following the concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic which have also led to delays in all commercial decisions in the short term. Even though the demand and supply have witnessed temporary interruptions, COVID-19 may have long term positive impact on the market, owing to greater awareness and consciousness among the consumers regarding the consumption of cleaner and safer drinking water.



ASEAN water purifier market has been segmented based on mode, type, technology, sales channel, country and competition.Based on mode, the ASEAN water purifier market has been divided into POU (Point-of-Use) and POE (Point-of-Entry).



Among which POU has dominated the ASEAN water purifier market in 2020 because they are user-friendly, inexpensive, require low-maintenance, and are grid-independent. Furthermore, they treat and reduce the number of pathogens in water supplies, and many POU systems have been deployed and used by communities, thereby improving their livelihoods.



Based on type, the ASEAN water purifier market has segmented into counter top, under sink, faucet mount and others.Based on technology, RO technology accounted for the largest share in the region’s market in 2020 because of its ability to effectively remove impurities, germs, and dissolve salts from water.



Furthermore, TDS levels in the ASEAN region are high, prompting end users to purchase RO water purifiers because they outperform other available technologies.

Based on country, Indonesia is the largest country in the ASEAN water purifier market, and its dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. The country’s dominance is primarily attributed to growing industrialization, as well as rising concerns about the negative effects of consuming low-quality water.

Major players operating in the ASEAN Water Purifier market are Coway Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn. Bhd., Thiensurat Public Company Limited (TSR), Karofi Group Joint Stock Company and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of ASEAN Water Purifier market from 2016-2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of ASEAN Water Purifier market from 2021-2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast ASEAN Water Purifier market based on mode, type, sales channel, company, technology and country distribution.

• To identify the dominant country or segment in the ASEAN Water Purifier market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for ASEAN Water Purifier market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in ASEAN Water Purifier market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for ASEAN Water Purifier market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in ASEAN Water Purifier market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in ASEAN Water Purifier market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of water purifier manufacturers across the ASEAN region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the Water Purifier manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the materials used in manufacturing Water Purifier, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the ASEAN countries.

The analyst calculated the market size of ASEAN Water Purifier market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Water Purifier manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Water Purifier

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as Water Purifier manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, ASEAN water purifier market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• ASEAN Water Purifier Market, By Mode:

o POU

o POE

• ASEAN Water Purifier Market, By Type:

o Counter Top

o Under Sink

o Faucet Mount

o Others (Tankless, Smart Purifiers, etc.)

• ASEAN Water Purifier Market, By Technology:

o RO

o UV

o UF

o Media

o Others

• ASEAN Water Purifier Market, By Sales Channel:

o Retail

o Distributor

o Direct

o Plumber/Contractor

o Online

• ASEAN Water Purifier Market, By Country:

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Vietnam

o Philippines

o Singapore

o Myanmar

o Cambodia

o Loas

o Brunei



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the ASEAN Water Purifier market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

