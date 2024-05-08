ASCS tour returns to Oklahoma for Red Dirt Raceway debut

MEEKER, Okla. (KFOR)– Oklahomans who have a passion for dirt racing are getting ready as more than 200 checkered flags have been claimed in Oklahoma with the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, and on Friday, May 10, one will be claimed at Red Dirt Raceway for the first time.

The National Tour will make its debut at the 1/4-mile track in Meeker, OK, for the second race of the 2024 season – joined by the ASCS Sooner Region, according to World Racing Group officials.

After the first race of the season at Super Bee Speedway in April, drivers with Oklahoma connections will be poised for a home state win. Leading that charge will be Seth Bergman, driving for the Oklahoma City-based TwoC Racing team and currently holds an eight-point lead over Rookie of the Year contender Andrew Deal.

World Racing Group officials confirm, all stats point to Seth Bergman, of Snohomish, WA, as a leading favorite for Friday’s event. He opened the 2024 season for the ASCS Sooner Region with a win at Oklahoma’s Creek County Speedway and then won the season opener for the National Tour at Super Bee Speedway – now leading the points in both divisions.

World Racing Group on Oklahoma racers says, of the 14 confirmed full-time regulars with the ASCS National Tour this year, four call Oklahoma home – Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK), Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK), Hank Davis (Sand Springs, OK) and Terry Easum (Broken Arrow, OK), according to Race officials.

Covington is in his 11th straight full-time season with the ASCS National Tour and is coming off a career-best year, having finished second in points with three wins – now at 19 National Tour wins overall. Anderson started off his second full-time season with the National Tour strong at Super Bee, finishing fifth.

Davis and Easum are both running for the Rookie of the Year title this season. Easum had the better finish of the two at Super Bee, finishing 11th, while Davis missed the Feature. However, Davis enters Friday’s race with an upper hand in the statistics category, having won in Oklahoma with the ASCS Sooner Region last year at Creek County Speedway.

STAT GLANCE:

When & Where

Date – Friday, May 10

Track – Red Dirt Raceway (1/4-mile in Meeker, OK)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP TOP 10:

Seth Bergman (150 points) Andrew Deal (-8) Brady Baker (-15) Jason Martin (-20) Brandon Anderson (-25) Matt Covington (-28) Sam Hafertepe Jr. (-31) Channin Tankersley (-34) Landon Britt (-37) Kyler Johnson (-40)

FEATURE WINNERS

1 Win – Seth Bergman

FEATURE LAPS LED

29 laps – Seth Bergman

1 lap – Brady Baker

QUICK TIME AWARDS

1 – Brady Baker

HEAT RACE WINNERS

1 Win – Lane Whittington

– Andrew Deal

– Koty Adams

– Terry Easum

DASH WINNERS

1 Win – Brady Baker

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS

1 Win – Landon Britt

PODIUM FINISHERS

1 – Seth Bergman

– Andrew Deal

– Brady Baker

2024 AMERICAN SPRINT CAR SERIES NATIONAL SCHEDULE & WINNERS

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner

Friday, April 19 / Super Bee Speedway / Chatham, LA / Seth Bergman

Tickets for the event at Red Dirt Raceway can be purchased in advance here. If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

