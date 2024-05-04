Ascend Cares Foundation’s 3rd annual golf tournament coming to Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Ascend Cares Foundation is getting ready to hold its third annual golf tournament this month.

The tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 10, at Craft Farms Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama, according to an event flyer.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The tournament is set up as a four-person scramble and costs $15,000 per foursome to participate. Numerous scholarships will be available, per the event website.

The tournament is set to raise money to support the Ascend Cares Foundation’s mission to support local communities.

You can read more about the Ascend Care Foundation below.

About Ascend Cares Foundation:

According to the Ascend Cares website, the foundation began as an effort to support employees after the tornados that ripped through Decatur, Alabama.

That effort has transitioned to “These employees and their selfless actions would become the catalyst for Ascend Cares, effectively kickstarting over a decade of service and hands-on work in our local communities that makes a difference in the lives of others,” according to the flyer.

The foundation has five main pillars: children’s health and safety, education, hunger, housing, and military.

Through partnerships with local organizations, the foundation has helped to “create lasting, meaningful work through hands-on projects,” the release explained.

To register for the golf tournament, visit the Ascend Golf Tournament website. You can also donate to the foundation by clicking on the donation link.

