Asbill named next head baseball coach at South Aiken

May 29—It's all come full-circle for Gary Asbill.

Asbill was approved Tuesday night to become the next head coach of South Aiken's baseball program, taking him back to the Lumber Yard where he got his start as a coach back in 2011.

"I tell you, man, it's exciting. I'm going into it extremely humble," he said Wednesday. "... I just feel like now I get to really pour back into the community that started my career. That's what I'm excited about, and to me it's more that Aiken's home and I want to invest in Aiken, and I get a chance to do it at South Aiken now. So I'm pretty excited."

Asbill served most recently as an assistant coach under Michael Holder at USC Aiken, and prior to that he was head coach at Aiken High for three seasons. Now he's back on the South side, where he started out more than a decade ago as an assistant to then-head coach and current athletic director Bob Polewski.

"When it comes to standard and expectation, I don't know if I could have learned from anybody better," Asbill said. "The bar was set, and it didn't move. The only way it moved was if it moved upwards. Obviously, as a first-year coach then, you're like a sponge taking everything in. I saw what this program was like whenever it was clicking, and I know the intricate details of what was happening within that. I want to help return this program to prominence like I have seen it be before, if you may."

Asbill takes over a South Aiken program that was led by Michael Baker for the last seven seasons. The T-Breds missed the playoffs this past season but are on track to return plenty of young talent, with players who showed plenty of fight during a season where the record didn't necessarily reflect their effort.

Some phone calls and texts were directed Asbill's way once friends and parents learned that he interviewed for the job, and he knows there are good pieces already in place — but he knows it takes more than a few good players to compete at a high level. He also has lessons, both good and bad, learned during his head coaching stint at Aiken to apply across town.

"As the head coach at Aiken High School, I will say that I got a little clouded with wins and losses at times, whereas I didn't necessarily look internally for more wins," he said. "I think I was more focused on the scoreboard, and what I learned once I got into that a little bit is that the scoreboard takes care of itself if you're winning in areas both on and off the field, in terms of the little finite details. I think that's why we ended up finding success at Aiken and why they're still seeing it now."

Asbill said it's all going to begin with accountability for his team — when the fans look out onto the field or into the dugout, he wants them to expect to see his guys doing things the right way. That means things as simple as getting on and off of the field and the energy they show during the game, energy he said will be very respectful yet intense. That will all start with an accountability standard, which he said is something he's recently learned for himself and is hoping it pours over into the players — not just for practice and winning games, but so they can leave South Aiken as better young men.

He took in a T-Breds game this past season during the rivalry series against Aiken — "You can't miss that one," he said — and soon will again be a part of it. In the opposite dugout will be good friend Preston Dawson, who was an assistant under Asbill at Aiken, which will add even more fun to a rivalry that never lacks in passion.

"I love Coach Dawson to death. He's one of my better friends in the world," Asbill said. "When I left Aiken, I felt really good knowing that it was in his hands because I knew he was going to do a good job and continue onward with what we started. When I look at this, it's a rivalry at the end of the day. And it's a fun one, too. But when I go back to my last game at Aiken High School, losing in the playoffs at South Aiken, I remember the emotions after the game. I think Coach Dawson and I can bring some intensity to this thing, but intensity out of love."