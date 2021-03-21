Asante Samuel vs Greg Newsome: Which CB makes more sense for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had an extremely limited defensive backfield headed into free agency and the draft. Trevon Diggs seems to be a draft-day steal, selected No. 51 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Anthony Brown is set to return in Year 2 of a three-year deal and can play both inside and outside, but seems to be an average player at both. Donovan Wilson emerged as a late- pick safety who has the ability to start and make plays. Those were the only known starters for the Cowboys going into this offseason though. Bringing back Jourdan Lewis on a cost-effective three-year deal gives the club more options, but still leaves them the ability to draft multiple defensive backs across multiple positions in the upcoming draft.

This is a recurring series where debate rages over two prospects in the same position group to ponder who is the best fit for the Cowboys. This edition will feature Florida State CB Asante Samuel, Jr. and Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II, and will feature Jordan Tucker of the FTF Sports Network.

Newsome stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 192 pounds. He played in three games in the 2020 season and put up 12 tackles, nine pass deflections and an interception. Samuel, Jr stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 183 pounds. In eight games he had 30 tackles, including one for a loss, three interceptions, six pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble of his own.

Mike Crum: Greg Newsome II is built for Dan Quinn’s system

Greg Newsome II is everything a Cover 3 defense dreams of at cornerback. He has the height, adequate weight, length, and athleticism to handle the responsibilities necessary to lock down one side of the ball. He also graduated from Northwestern in only three years, so he has the smarts and drive to get done what he needs too. No worries about him working in the film room. He has a terrific feel for coverages and he might be the best prospect at fighting the ball at the catch point. At his pro day he even ran an unofficial 4.38 in the 40, that could answer questions about his recovery and long speed. He is a perfect outside Cover 3 CB.

Jordan Tucker: Asante Samuel Jr. is Instant Impact

"It isn’t the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog," is a saying that embodies Asante Samuel, Jr. There is a narrative across the NFL, and especially for the Cowboys, that there is now a standard for cornerbacks. You have to be at least six-feet tall and 200 pounds or more, but in looking across the league, top cornerbacks such as Jaire Alexander and Denzel Ward prove there are exceptions. There are individuals who don’t allow being undersized to be used as a disadvantage and Samuel fits that mold. What he lacks in size he makes up for with speed, footwork, instinct and toughness. Newsome graduating in three years shows his smarts, but Asante is the son of a four-time Pro Bowl CB, who started on a Super Bowl winning team. This gives him something Newsome can't have. Asante knows what it takes to make it in the league first hand from his dad, which makes him a great prospect to bet on in the draft because he has the pedigree.

Crum: Newsome can do it all on the outside

Newsome can cover all areas of his Cover 3 responsibilities. He is excellent at using his length to disrupt the start of the receiver's route in press coverage, he knows how to squeeze routes and use the sideline, he mirrors well and makes plays on the ball from the trail position. Teams can disguise coverages with Newsome as well because he is equally good in bail techniques. Read-and-react and short-area quickness are important in bail techniques because the defender needs to be able to see what's happening in front of them and then make a play. Newsome is great at reading the flow of the action, diagnosing and then attacking the route & the ball. Newsome believes in his abilities, he trusts what he sees and fans hardly see him hesitate in his decision making. In his last 15 games at Northwestern, these qualities helped him average 1.4 pass deflections a game. He may have only had one interception, but ball production comes in different forms.

Tucker: Samuel, Jr. is a top man coverage CB in the draft

Samuel played a lot of man coverage at Florida State under coach both Mike Norvell and Willie Taggart. They sent Samuel off on an island on a regular basis and asked him to carry a team's top wide receiver vertically down the field. It was hard for receivers to separate from him in any area. Samuel's foot speed, ability to get out of his back pedal, and natural football instincts, allow him to match up with top caliber wide receivers across the college ranks and more than hold his own. He’s one of the best in off-man coverage as well. Receivers will try to make everything look the same on a route so they can threaten the cornerback deep, then take the underneath routes left available, but Samuel excels at reading route stems and maintaining leverage to not allow separation. He might be the best man coverage cornerback in the draft.

Crum: Newsome has versatility

The Cowboys had a multitude of injuries at cornerback in 2020. Depth and practice squad players were getting starting snaps regularly. Playing Newsome inside does limit some of his effectiveness, but could he do it? Absolutely. On the outside Newsome has played both sides of the field. No need to worry about him not being able to switch his footwork or hand placement when he flips sides. No matter the position needed, Newsome can help. In the run game Newsome is as willing as they come to get involved. He has a thin frame that will limit him in some situations getting off blocks, but he is able bodied and relentless in his attack. He can drive on a play and does well in heads up tackle situations. His length makes it difficult to get edges and angles on him if he is disciplined as well. No matter the situation he won’t be a liability, and almost always brings a positive to the play he’s involved in.

Tucker: Samuel, Jr. is actually the more versatile prospect

With the loss of Chidobe Awuzie to the Cincinnati Bengals, and the ability to get out of both Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown's contracts early, there are opportunities with the Cowboys at both cornerback positions. Samuel would be an instant plug and play starter at either. Dan Quinn's Cover 3 schemes traditionally favor the traits that Newsome possesses, but Asante provides the Cowboys the ability to play at multiple positions, whether at corner or at safety. His size will suggest he is only a slot or free safety type, but his college experience especially in 2020 is as an outside man defender.

He wasn’t asked to do many zone reps in 2020, but don’t mistake that with saying he can’t do it. Samuel did it often in 2018 and 2019. He even had three interceptions last season at Florida State, and they all came in zone play. Two of the three while playing his deep zone in Cover 3. Asante could add play-making ability to the Dallas secondary Newsome may not. He could easily adapt and become one of the premiere cornerbacks in the NFL in that area. In the run game, Asante has the ability to quickly diagnose the play and attack. There are instances of missed tackles and struggles to shed blocks versus larger wide receivers, but he knows how to leverage most blockers and his knowledge of where he needs to be in the scheme ultimately keeps him constantly around the play.

Crum's conclusion

Don't be surprised if Newsome ends up being the best cornerback in this draft when it's all said and done. He has everything you could ask for in a prospect. Prototypical size, good athleticism, high intelligence, attitude, versatility and demeanor. He fits best in a Dan Quinn style, Cover 3 defense and he had the ball production in college with pass deflections. Newsome had two real question marks going into the draft process. He helped squelch one when he ran a 4.38 unofficial 40. Teams likely won't be too worried about his long speed, and the other is his durability. If he stays healthy, he could be the steal of the draft at the end of the first round or start of the second round.

Tucker's conclusion

The Cowboys would be extremely fortunate to add either cornerback to their secondary. As an end of Round 1 or early Round 2 prospect, both players have unique qualities that would allow them to be placed around the top of the cornerback prospect discussion. Samuel though has the better pedigree, he has been more durable, he is more versatile, and he is a better man coverage cornerback day one at any of the spots you want to put him. Newsome has been flying up draft boards and could be going at a much higher draft capital then Samuel, who could be the better prospect. Take Samuel, play him anywhere he is needed & let him blossom into the do it all prospect he is hoped to be.

Mike Crum can be found on Twitter @cdpiglet or @ATBCowboysPod. Jordan Tucker can be found @jtuck151 and on YouTube at http://youtube.com/c/CowboysFansOnly.

