Asante Samuel takes another shot at Bill Belichick amid Mac Jones rumors

Asante Samuel takes another shot at Belichick amid Mac rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Asante Samuel continues to take every opportunity to blast Bill Belichick.

The former NFL cornerback, who spent the first five seasons of his 11-year career in New England, took to Twitter with yet another shot at the Patriots head coach. This time, it came in response to the rumors of Belichick and the Pats making quarterback Mac Jones available for trade.

Samuel reacted to ex-NFL QB Robert Griffin III's tweet calling the report of Belichick shopping Jones "mind-blowing."

“The silly things he use to get away with because of (Tom) Brady,” Samuel responded.

He took it a step further by crediting Belichick's six Super Bowl titles to "Coach Brady."

When Belichick's name is in the news, you can count on Samuel taking aim at his former coach on Twitter. Just last week, he warned Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson about playing for Belichick in New England. That tweet drew the ire of Pats linebacker Matt Judon.

As for the Jones trade rumors, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio told our Tom E. Curran on the latest Patriots Talk Podcast that the third-year QB's future in Foxboro is "tenuous and to be determined."