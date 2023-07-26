Asante Samuel has surprising pick as the Patriots’ best receiver

Former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel was once again critical of his former team on Twitter. This time, he criticized the organization’s use of wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who he believes is the best receiver on the team.

Bourne had tremendous success with the team in his first season. He caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns. He did not find the same offensive success with New England in 2022. He only tallied 35 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown. The wide receiver could never get into a groove in an offense run by former Patriots play-caller Matt Patricia.

Bourne did have a breakout game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve. He recorded six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in a game that did not even see him in the starting lineup.

Samuel believes that New England is doing him dirty, as he wrote in a social media post.

“Kendrick Bourne, the patriots best wide receiver, do you see how they are playing with his career,” Samuel posted.

Kendrick Bourne, the patriots best wide receiver, do you see how they are playing with his career #smdh #thepatriotsway — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 25, 2023

Bourne could have a key role in the offense this season. The unit will be more organized, and that could lead to more opportunities for him to find success on the field.

Still, on the surface, this seems like Samuel taking another opportunity to knock the Patriots. Regardless, the upcoming season will tell a lot.

