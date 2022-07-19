Asante Samuel has strong take on Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
Former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel has not been shy about criticizing head coach Bill Belichick, and he added to his criticisms of his former coach on Wednesday.

The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate has been a strong one ever since the two parted ways following the 2020 season. Samuel took a strong stance on the debate of who was most important during the Patriots’ dynasty, siding with Brady.

Here’s what he said on the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

Samuel played five seasons for New England. He won two Super Bowls with the organization during that timeframe. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons following his time with the Patriots.

Samuel tallied 434 total tackles and 51 interceptions, including six returns for a touchdown, in what was a productive career.

Strong arguments could be made for both sides of the debate. We certainly know where Samuel stands on this topic.

