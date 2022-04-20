Asante Samuel questions Bill Belichick after missing Patriots Hall of Fame

Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork were named finalists for the 2022 induction to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The other nominees who missed the cut were Julius Adams, Chuck Fairbanks, Lawyer Milloy, Bill Parcells, John Smith and Wes Welker. Fans will vote for one inductee this offseason and the winner will be enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame, right outside of Gillette Stadium.

One former Patriot who wasn’t happy with the results was Asante Samuel, and he directed his energy toward Bill Belichick. The former star cornerback has had issues with Belichick in the past and he’s been very vocal about them.

Why is my name not on here Coach Belichick 😅 https://t.co/sAuQyfjADj — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) April 19, 2022

Earning this honor is an extremely difficult feat, and Vrabel is the perfect example of that. He was a key cog in the Patriots’ early Super Bowl runs and he’s been a finalist for six consecutive years now. He was also with the team for eight seasons and Samuel was around for five.

Also, there’s another key thing to point out here — Belichick has zero say in the decision-making during this process.

List