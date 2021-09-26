Asante Samuel Jr. with incredible diving interception of Patrick Mahomes pass

In this article:

Asante Samuel Jr. has great genes to be playing in an NFL secondary.

His dad, Asante Samuel, was a two-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowler.

Junior’s talents were on display in the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead.

Patrick Mahomes delivered a no-look pass that deflected off the hands of Marcus Kemp and floated toward the end zone.

Out of nowhere, Samuel Jr. comes flying and diving and makes an amazing grab to secure the interception.

It was Samuel Jr.’s second pick of the season.