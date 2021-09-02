Asante Samuel doubles down on his opinion that Bill Belichick is ‘just another coach’

Retired New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel fired off a short and anything-but-sweet message for Bill Belichick.

Samuel said Belichick is “just another coach” following his decision to cut Cam Newton on Tuesday. Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots (and two with the New York Giants as a defensive coordinator), but Tom Brady’s departure has given ammunition to people like Samuel, who are rattling off hot takes about why Belichick isn’t one of the greatest coaches of all time. (Just to clarify: Belichick is one of the greatest.)

Because Samuel’s opinion was so surprising, ESPN’s “First Take” invited him onto the show to defend his opinion.

Part 2 – Asante Samuel adds that Bill Belichick constantly used low level talent and "guys off the street" instead of investing in free-agency to add legitimate talent to the team. Saying the one time he did in 2007, they went undefeated, and he could've done it in more seasons. pic.twitter.com/rHwVZw9jKr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2021

Cold blooded is a understatement! But without Brady he is just another coach in my opinion https://t.co/FvNocsC2UF — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) August 31, 2021

What do you think? Do you think there’s any truth in what Samuel is saying?

