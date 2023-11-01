Asamoah Gyan: Former Ghana captain must pay compensation to ex-wife after divorce case

Asamoah Gyan, who is Ghana's record goalscorer, announced his retirement from playing in June

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan must pay compensation to his ex-wife after a court ruled on their divorce case and determined he is the biological father of their three children.

A court in Ghana ordered the 37-year-old to give Gifty Gyan a house in the UK, a house in Accra, a petrol station and two cars.

Gyan and his ex-wife have been embroiled in a legal battle for three years, with the couple's divorce case dragged out following the footballer's allegation of infidelity against Gifty Gyan and his claim that their three children may not be his.

A DNA test disproved his claims that he was not the children's biological father.

On Tuesday, the court determined that the former Udinese, Rennes and Sunderland forward must also pay 25,000 Ghanaian cedis ($2,100, £1,729) per month for the children's upkeep.

Although the couple had already split up, the court formally annulled the marriage following a petition filled by Asamoah Gyan.

The court ruled that Gifty Gyan had made a non-cash contribution to the purchase of the properties because she was the only one caring for their kids while Gyan plied his trade.

The four-bedroom house in Accra had been bought for her prior to their 2013 marriage.

Before formally tying the knot 10 years ago, the couple had two children.

Gyan announced his retirement from football in June, having scored a national record 51 goals in 109 games for his country.

He is also Africa's record goalscorer at the World Cup - with six goals across the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions - and played in seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, helping the Black Stars finish third in 2008 and as runners-up in 2010 and 2015.

The BBC contacted the former Ghana international for comment through his management, but he declined.