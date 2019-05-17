As they seek to replace Terrell Suggs, Ravens set to sign Shane Ray, Pernell McPhee

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to rebuild their defense after two of their most productive pass-rushers from 2018 — the seemingly ageless Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith — signed elsewhere in free agency.

As they try to replace the production they got from Suggs and Smith, who had a combined 15.5 sacks and 45 quarterback hits last season, the Ravens are reportedly bringing aboard two veterans.

Ravens to sign Shane Ray, Pernell McPhee

The Baltimore Ravens and former Denver Broncos pass-rusher Shane Ray have reportedly agreed to contract terms. (Getty Images)

Via reports, the Ravens are set to sign Shane Ray and Pernell McPhee.

Ray, chosen by the Denver Broncos with the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 draft, has struggled the last two seasons due to multiple surgeries on his left wrist.

Because of his health struggles, the Broncos did not pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

In 2018, Ray played in 11 games with no starts, playing less than a quarter of Denver’s defensive snaps. He was credited with one sack and one quarterback hit.

Baltimore is reuniting with McPhee — the Ravens drafted him in the fifth round in 2011 — who departed via free agency in 2015, signing with Chicago.

McPhee has also had injury issues: he played in just nine games in 2016 and 13 in each of the past two years.

Playing with Washington in 2018, McPhee had zero sacks and eight quarterback hits. He played in roughly 20 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

