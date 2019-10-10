As Steelers start undrafted rookie QB, Colin Kaepernick releases fact sheet to eliminate ‘false narratives’

The only thing further away from the NFL than Samford University is Colin Kaepernick.



That appears to be the way Kaepernick feels these days. With former Samford quarterback and undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges set to make his NFL debut this weekend for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kaepernick’s agents were frustrated enough to put out a Q&A compilation on Thursday titled, “Facts to Address the False Narratives Regarding Colin Kaepernick”.

The release includes nine questions and statistics that Kaepernick and his camp believe have been used for more than three years to spread misinformation about him, and his continued quest to land an NFL job. Within the list are answers to the only two questions that matter most at this stage:



“Has Colin been offered a job by an NFL team?”



“Has Colin ever had a workout with an NFL team?”

Colin Kaepernick's last game in the NFL was on New Year's Day in 2017. (AP)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The answer to those is no.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, download it here.]

Of course, the reality that Kaepernick hasn’t been offered a job or workout with an NFL team has been reported thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of times. But Kaepernick’s camp apparently continues to see “many” of these reports as misrepresentations, leading his agents to opt for a one-stop shopping list to clarify these “false narratives” in one fell swoop.

Story continues

That it comes days before the Steelers are starting Hodges this weekend may be a coincidence, but it’s undeniable that Kaepernick has been frustrated by the conveyor belt of backup quarterbacks who have started in the NFL since he last played in 2016. Meanwhile, his attempts to remind everyone that he wants to play in the NFL have become more aggressive in recent months, with Kaepernick posting multiple videos of himself working out with other NFL players. Included in the workout videos has been a clock counting the number of days Kaepernick has been out of the league, along with a proclamation that he’s “still ready.”



Now he’s apparently ready and going to great lengths to dispel narratives that he believes are hovering overhead.

More from Yahoo Sports:



