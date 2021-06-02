A's president apologizes for 'Fyre Festival' food served to minor leaguers: 'Totally unacceptable'

Oakland A's president Dave Kaval has apologized for the quality of food served to the organization's minor league players.

Kaval issued the apology Tuesday night after photos players posted went viral on social media, drawing comparisons to the infamous "Fyre Festival" meals that were panned in a pair of 2019 documentaries.

The Twitter account for Advocates for Minor Leaguers called out the A's for meals featuring a sandwich with a single slice of processed cheese and a sparsely filled tortilla.

Kaval: 'We will redouble our efforts'

Kaval responded directly to the critical tweet, calling the food "totally unacceptable" while writing that the A's fired the vendor that provided the food.

This was totally unacceptable. When we found out several weeks ago we terminated the third party vendor. We apologize to our players, staff, and coaches. We will redouble our efforts to provide the best options for our team at every level. https://t.co/yPzVWiCx1D — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) June 2, 2021

The A's also issued a team statement echoing Kaval's tweet.

"Several weeks ago, we were made aware of the postgame meals being served to players in our Minor League system," the statement reads. "Those options were completely unacceptable and by no means meet our quality standards. We immediately ended our relationship with that third party vendor."

Advocates for Minor Leaguers executive director Harry Marino applauded Kaval's response in a statement while promoting better overall treatment of minor league players.

"I appreciate Mr. Kaval's prompt acknowledgment that these meals are unacceptable and his promise to do better going forward," Marino said, per ESPN. "Unfortunately, this is far from an isolated incident in minor league baseball. Each and every day, I hear directly from players about the myriad ways in which they are being mistreated."

Story continues

A's president Dave Kaval apologized for low-quality minor league food. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: