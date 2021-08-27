As Kansas City honors Terez Paylor, his legacy got another boost in form of endowed scholarship at Howard University

Happy Terez Paylor Day.

On Friday, the city of Kansas City, where Paylor called home since 2006, will honor the late Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer by dedicating the day to him.

The Kansas City Chiefs will also honor Paylor in a ceremony Friday before the team plays the Minnesota Vikings in its final preseason game of the year. Paylor was the Chiefs beat writer for the Kansas City Star for five seasons before he joined Yahoo Sports in 2018.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas and Ebony Reed show the official proclamation designating Friday as Terez Paylor Day in K.C. (Yahoo Sports)

A scholarship at Howard University, Paylor’s alma mater, was established to honor Paylor’s legacy. His fiancee Ebony Reed said that donations have eclipsed the $100,000 mark which triggers an endowment.

We’ve reached over $100K for @TerezPaylor’s scholarship at @HowardU. It’s now officially endowed and it will help fund future sports journalists for generations to come! Thank you to everyone who helped us reach this milestone by donating. #AllJuiceTeam🍊 pic.twitter.com/TYl96wEq4F — Ebony Reed (@EbonyReed) August 27, 2021

It's Terez Paylor Day today in Kansas City, so "seize the day, like he did every … single … day.



Take some extra steps nobody knows about but you.



Try to be the great teammate he always was.



Listen, really listen."



More from @vgregorian: https://t.co/0aygXwg3Od — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) August 27, 2021

Indeed, Happy Terez Paylor Day.