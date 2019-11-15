As if the Garrett-Rudolph wasn't hot enough, Antonio Brown has jumped into the fray

The wild, dangerous fight at the end of Thursday night’s Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game isn’t just on NFL fans’ lips and Twitter feeds, it’s getting mention globally as well.

It seems inevitable that Browns’ pass-rusher Myles Garrett will be suspended for swinging Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet at Rudolph, and there could be other punishments coming as well — Rudolph tried to take Garrett’s helmet off him unsuccessfully before Garrett successfully removed Rudolph’s, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey punched and kicked at Garrett’s head.

Basically, the situation is hot enough.

And now Antonio Brown has jumped in.

‘This for you Mason!!!!!’

Antonio Brown has jumped into the Brown-Steelers fight aftermath. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Friday morning, Brown, Mr. “Keep your emotions off the internet”, tweeted the following from his verified account:

This for you Mason !!!!! pic.twitter.com/J8N3TLOWHp — AB (@AB84) November 15, 2019

It’s a picture of Brown kicking then-Browns punter Spencer Lanning in the head during a September 2014 game; Brown was trying to jump over Lanning during a punt return and ended up cleating him in the facemask.

Brown was fined for the play.

He apparently would have done the same for Rudolph.

