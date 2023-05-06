A's denounce broadcaster Glen Kuiper's 'unacceptable' racial slur during pregame show

Glen Kuiper apologized after appearing to flub a word in the worst possible way before an A's game. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics have publicly denounced longtime broadcaster Glen Kuiper after he appeared to use a racial slur during a pregame show in Kansas City.

In the segment in question, Kuiper appeared alongside former A's pitcher Dallas Braden and told the audience they visited the city's Negro League Museum earlier in the day. However, he seemed to trip over the word "Negro," and the result came out as a racial slur.

Kuiper's words:

"We had a phenomenal day today: N— League Museum and Arthur Bryant's Barbecue."

You can see the clip itself here, with the warning of NSFW language.

Kuiper apologized on the air during the sixth inning between the A's and Kansas City Royals, calling his language a verbal flub.

I’m not sure what was said, but #Athletics TV Broadcaster Glen Kuiper opened the 6th-inning with an on-air apology. pic.twitter.com/AZQVL3kuJG — Joe Hughes (@VegasJoeHughes) May 6, 2023

Kuiper's apology:

"A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. As I said, I just wanted to apologize for that."

The slur had gone almost entirely unnoticed until that apology, after which some social media users went back and found the offending clip to share.

Soon after the game, a 12-8 Oakland win, the A's issued a statement via Twitter condemning Kuiper's language and saying they would address the situation.

The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 6, 2023

The situation quickly received comparisons to the infamous Thom Brennaman incident of 2020, which also occurred in Kansas City. In that case, the then-Cincinnati Reds broadcaster was caught using a homophobic slur on the air and was quickly suspended by his team, but not before issuing a hasty apology on the air.

The situations differ, however, in that Brennaman was caught on a hot mic, while Kuiper knew he was on the air. Kuiper's language also looked unintentional, while Brennaman admitted to knowing what he was saying.

Kuiper, a former minor league baseball player and brother of San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper, has been Oakland's play-by-play announcer since 2006.